According to the Natchitoches Times, at least two businesses were damaged in a Thursday morning fire on Front Street.

Mayeaux’s Steakhouse and All Tangled Up Salon had severe damage from the fire but no injuries were reported.

The Natchitoches Fire Department got the call around 5:34 a.m. from police.

The fire is still under investigation.

