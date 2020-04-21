Firehouse Subs donates to Alexandria Fire Department and Mansura Volunteer Fire Department

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recently awarded lifesaving equipment grants to Alexandria Fire Department and Mansura Volunteer Fire Department.

Alexandria Fire Department received an all-terrain vehicle with accessories valued at $29,939. The awarded vehicle will give firefighters access to patients in areas a traditional vehicle may not be able to access such as large festivals and parades.

The Mansura Volunteer Fire Department received vehicle extrication equipment valued at $19,895. The new tools will assist the department in rescuing motor vehicle accident victims as well as during forcible entry emergencies.

“We never want to hear that a piece of equipment was missing, or inaccessible in an emergency” said Meghan Vargas, Director of Development for Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. “It’s an honor to assist those who put their lives on the line every day to protect others.”

