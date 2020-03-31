First Avoyelles Parish death due to COVID-19

Avoyelles Parish has its first death due to the novel coronavirus.

State Representative Daryl Deshotel posted this information to his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 31:

"Unfortunately, we have had our first death today here in Avoyelles Parish due to the coronavirus. We saw a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases and we do expect to have a few more days of these increases. Do your part and please continue to practice social distancing. Please pray for her and her family."

So far, there have been 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the parish.

There are 239 deaths reported in the state by the Louisiana Department of Health as of noon on March 31.

