First COVID-19 case in Natchitoches Parish

According to the Natchitoches regional medical center, the hospital confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The hospital released a statement Sunday March 22nd, on their Facebook page. The statement said:

“Following all of our infection prevention and proactive CDC disease surveillance practices, NRMC treated and discharged home to self-quarantine a community member who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This expected outcome was based on the immediate assessment and presumptive diagnosis made by one of our local providers in an outpatient setting, who followed the state and CDC guidelines for testing. The diagnosis was confirmed today by the positive test result. During the patient's entire stay, there was never a break in our isolation and infection prevention practices thus minimizing exposure to care givers and patients.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KALB & NRMC. All rights reserved.