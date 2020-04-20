First La. state prisoner dies of coronavirus, officials report

The Louisiana Department of Corrections has reported the first death of a prison inmate due to coronavirus.

The victim was a 69-year-old man with underlying medical conditions, officials say.

The man was imprisoned at Angola in West Feliciana Parish. He had been hospitalized in Baton Rouge since April 15. He died on April 18, according to the DOC’s website.

His family was notified of his death, the website says. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the DOC will not release the man’s name or medical conditions.

