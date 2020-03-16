First Louisianan to die from COVID-19 was beautiful soul with golden heart, family says

Alva Green-McDowell remembers her uncle as a true Louisianan.

She says he loved some of the state’s signature dishes like red beans with rice, and gumbo.

She also says he was an avid Saints fan who loved to yell “touchdown” each time the team scored.

“It was the cutest thing,” wrote Green-McDowell.

Every year at Christmas, he asked for a boom box with headphones, and he looked forward to going on fishing trips.

Green-McDowell says she was also looking forward to those trips.

“I thought we had more time," she said. "I thought I had more fishing trips and more boom boxes to buy.”

The 58-year-old man’s life ended Saturday, March 14. He became the first person in Louisiana to die from complications related to COVID-19, also called coronavirus.

“This happened so fast. [Coronavirus] has left me in complete shock," said Green-McDowell. “I will miss my uncle more than I can say.”

When announcing the death to the public, Gov. John Bel Edwards withheld the man’s name citing privacy concerns. His name, Ives Green, was later published in a Times-Picayune article.

Green-McDowell shared Ives’ photo to make him more than a “news story without a face.”

“He was my uncle and I loved him dearly,” wrote Green-McDowell. “You couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful soul.”

The facts she’s shared about his life and sudden death send a message to others on the seriousness behind preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials consider Ives to be part of the population hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Elderly individuals and those with underlying health issues make up a large number of cases reported nationally.

Officials asked other members of the public who may be younger, healthier, and have a higher chance of recovering from infection to take precautions so they don’t expose themselves or others like Ives to the virus.

Those precautions include:

1) Staying home if sick

2) Covering their cough

3) Washing their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. Hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol should be used if soap isn’t available.

4) Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

5) Maintaining at least six feet of distances with sick people

It’s a message Green-McDowell is getting behind so others aren’t left grieving.

“Protect yourself,” wrote Green-McDowell. “[Coronavirus] is real. Real for me today.”

