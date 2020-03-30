First federal prisoner dies at Oakdale Correctional Institute

The first federal prisoner has died from COVID-19, at the Oakdale Correctional Institute here in Louisiana.

According to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Patrick Jones, 49, died Saturday evening at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Jones, who had underlying health conditions, initially complained of a persistent cough on March 19. He was serving a nonviolent drug offense.

This is the first confirmed prison death among the 50,000 people incarcerated in Louisiana. According to the BOP website, there are five positive cases of COVID-19 among prisoners at the Oakdale facility, and three cases among prison staff.

A prisoner-advocacy group called the Voice of the Experienced, also known as VOTE says they believe Jones' death is just the beginning of a much larger problem ahead.

"Our concern is that you know these are still human beings. Nobody was sent to prison. So what are we doing or what steps is the state taking to address these concerns?" said VOTE executive director Norris Henderson.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has announced a modified operations plan in response to COVID-19.

According to the plan, all prison staff must undergo enhanced health screenings- including temperature checks. Newly-arriving inmates are being screened for COVID-19. Symptomatic inmates are being tested and isolated per local health authority protocols. Asymptomatic inmates with exposure risk factors are being quarantined. All legal and social visits are also suspended.

The Oakdale Federal Correctional Institute houses nearly 1,000 men. It's unclear how Patrick Jones became infected with COVID-19.

