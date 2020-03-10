Five candidates vying to be next Natchitoches superintendent

Last year Natchitoches school’s superintendent Dale Skinner announced he would be retiring from his position in June 2020. Since then, the district has been working to find his replacement.

Fourteen people applied for the position but the school board has narrowed the search down to five candidates.

Those candidates are:

Brandy Branigan Lawrence- Director of Middle Magnet, and Montessori Schools in Pineville, Louisiana

Grant Eloi- Regional Coordinator in Pineville, Louisiana

Dr. C. Michael Robinson- Senior Associate in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Dr. Curt Green- School Improvement Coach/Program Manager in Atlanta, Georgia

Jesse Winston- Federal Programs/Instructional Technology Director in Bastrop, Texas

The school board has called a special meeting Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11 for the public to come out and meet these candidates.

Both meetings will take place at the Title 1 Media Center behind the school board’s office on 310 Royal Street in Natchitoches.

Tuesday the public can meet with Dr. Curt Green, Jesse Winston and Brandy Lawrence and Wednesday they’ll meet with Dr. C. Michael Robinson and Grant Eloi starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:15 p.m. on both days, the school board will begin their second round of interviews with applicants.

After both meetings, the district will then select one of the candidates to be the next superintendent for Natchitoches schools.

