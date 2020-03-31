Food Bank assisting with senior food box distribution

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is partnered with the Cenla Community Action Committee to distribute senior food boxes, also known as "cheese boxes."

Every month, seniors are able to pick up a 40-pound food box from the farmers market, but due to certain circumstances following the COVID-19 outbreak, CCAC is not able to distribute boxes this month.

However, with the help of the food bank, CCAC workers will assist in a drive-thru distribution on Wednesday, April 1, from 8 a.m. until noon, then from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Alexandria, Cheneyville, and Boyce residents will be served.

"You know we're trying to continue to pack food boxes, to meet the increased need as we continue to see more and more families coming to us for help,” said Jayne Wright-Velez, the executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. “People are being laid off of their jobs for a variety of reasons during this crisis, and we are doing everything we can to help and still follow the CDC guidelines to keep people separated but continue to serve them as well."

The National Guard will also be on-site to help.

The next food distribution will be on April 7.

