Food Bank of Cenla's Adopt-a-Senior Program distribution dates

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana says the Adopt-a-Senior Program distribution dates are Monday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 25 from 7 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. This applies for those picking up at 3223 Baldwin Avenue, Alexandria.

The Food Bank will provide a no-contact drive-thru distribution these days. They ask for clients to stay in their vehicles and follow the directions of Food Bank staff and security.

Those interested in applying for emergency food assistance should call the Food Bank of Central Louisiana at 318-445-2773.

The income guidelines for food distribution have not changed. If you are a new applicant, please bring the following information with your application:

1.Government-issued picture ID

2.Proof of income of everyone in the household (including food stamps)

3.Proof of address (utility bill, lease, etc).

4.Verification of the members of your household (government-issued pictured ID, social security cards, or birth certificates)

5. If you are a SNAP recipient, please bring your budget sheet

To those interested in volunteering, but are not feeling well, you are asked not to come to volunteer.

