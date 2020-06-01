Food Bank of Central Louisiana offering coronavirus assistance food boxes

As the pandemic continues, the need for food is greater than ever for many families.

There's been an increase in volume at the Central Louisiana Food Bank here at home.

So much so that the food bank has actually increased mobile pantry sites since COVID-19 started.

They also just started distributing food through the Coronavirus Farmer's Assistance Program.

Through the program, anyone can come to the food bank and receive a box of dairy and a box of meat regardless of income.

Starting Monday, clients that normally receive food boxes and emergency assistance will need to complete an application based on federal poverty guidelines. All you will need is a photo ID and proof of income if possible.

With the need for food still so great, Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez wants to remind everyone that the food bank is here to help.

"We do know that we have not been able to reach everyone who's in need so we want to encourage people, if you are in need to please call us and please come," said Velez. "We'll be glad to help you. There's all kinds of things going on and this is one thing we don't want people in central Louisiana to have to worry about is food. We have the resources."

Also, seniors who normally pick up their food boxes at the farmer's market on the first Tuesday and the first Wednesday of the month will need to come to the food bank to receive their food.

The coronavirus food boxes will be available for the next six months for anyone in need.

For any questions, you can call the food bank directly at 318-445-2773.

