Foreign exchange student in Cenla, family quarantined in Rome

With over 100 reported cases of COVID-19 here in Louisiana, one foreign exchange student in Cenla is wondering what's next for him.

Source: KALB

Lorenzo Laterza, 17, from Rome is currently a foreign exchange student at ASH.

He came to the United States in August to enjoy his senior year, learn English, and take part in the American high school experience.

He's been keeping up with his family and friends in Italy by making daily calls and face timing his parents as much as possible.

Lorenzo says nobody in his family and none of his friends are sick.

Although Italy is completely locked down, and people are only allowed to leave their homes to go to the pharmacy or to pick up food.

Lorenzo says he's planning to keep a positive attitude and wants to finish out his senior year right here in America.

"It's not the best time for me because I'm 8,000 miles away from my friends and family, and I'm kind of upset for them," said Lorenzo. "But I just have to be strong, and I know they're doing good, they're not sick so, yeah."

The foreign exchange student is scheduled to head back to Italy at the end of May.

Although he says if the school year gets extended, he will renew his visa and stay until classes end.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.