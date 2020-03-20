Forest Hill man arrested in terrorism case

A Forest Hill man was arrested following a social media post that suggested that RPSO was engaging in false activities.

On Friday, RPSO was notified of a social media post that promoted false information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post read, "SHARE SHARE SHARE ! ! ! ! JUST IN: RAPIDES PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE HAVE ISSUED THE ORDER, IF DEPUTIES COME INTO CONTACT WITH 'THE INFECTED’ SHOOT ON SIGHT….Lord have mercy on us all. #Covid9teen #weneedyoubradpit"

Waylon Allen Bailey, 27, was identified as the suspect. He was shortly after located near his residence and taken into custody without incident.

Bailey was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count of terrorism.

He is currently being detained at the center, as bond has yet been set.

Sheriff Hilton responded to the public that "we are all in this together." He also said that communicating false information to alarm or cause other serious disruptions to the general public will not be tolerated.

At this time, a booking photo of Bailey is not available, however, one will be sent out to the media in the near future.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.