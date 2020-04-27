Former BRPD officer killed after confronting alleged burglary suspect

Authorities say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a former police officer in Baton Rouge.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., of the Baton Rouge Police Department, said Ryan Hord, 41, of Baton Rouge, was killed in a shooting about a block away from his home on Richland Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

Investigators say Hord confronted a vehicle burglary suspect and they exchanged gunfire. Hord was hit by gunfire and died at the scene, according to police.

Police say the 29-year-old male suspect was hit by gunfire and left the scene. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said the suspect was later captured by a BRPD K9 Officer and transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

McKneely says the suspect will be charged with first-degree murder when he is released from the hospital.

Hord was a former BRPD officer that left the force to work in the private sector.

