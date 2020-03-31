Former Dresser Manufacturing plant site being investigated for possible groundwater contamination

The former Dresser Manufacturing plant site is being investigated by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for possible groundwater contamination.

Water Works District No. 3 of Rapides Parish owns, operates and maintains a potable water well (Well No. 5) located at 8215 Hwy. 71, in Pineville. The water well property is adjacent to the former Dresser Manufacturing plant site.

Well No. 5 was drilled in 1986 and has a depth of 1,060 feet. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is mainly concerned about contamination in the upper 50’ of the site.

All of the District’s water wells are routinely tested by the Louisiana Department of Health for several contaminants, including the contaminant of concern, Trichloroethene. Well No. 5 has never tested positive for Trichloroethene. The most recent samples collected on March 11, 2020, indicate that the water produced by Well No. 5 is free of Trichloroethene.

The District recently completed maintenance work on Well No. 5. This maintenance work is completely coincidental and has absolutely no connection to the groundwater investigations being conducted by the Department of Environmental Quality.

In a statement, Water Works District No. 3 of Rapides Parish said the company "does and always will, hold the health and safety of our customers as our number one priority."

