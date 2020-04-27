Former LSU band director Frank Wickes dies in Florida, newspaper reports

Former LSU band director Frank Wickes has died, according to a report from The Advocate newspaper.

Wickes, 82, led the “Golden from Tigerland” from 1980-2010.

During his tenure, he conducted the LSU Wind Ensemble, taught courses in graduate wind conducting and wind literature, and served as director of the LSU Tiger Marching Band.

He was honored by LSU in 1999 with an endowed Alumni Professorship and again in 2000 with a special recognition from the chancellor.

Under Wickes’ direction, the Tiger Band received the Sudler Trophy in 2002 for a distinguished history of marching and performance excellence. He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Hall of Fame in 2009.

