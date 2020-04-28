Former NOLA mayor released from federal prison

Former New Orleans mayor Ray Nagin has been released from federal prison due to COVID-19 concerns.

Nagin was serving a 10-year prison sentence in Texarkana, Texas after he was convicted on corruption charges in 2014.

According to his brother-in-law Cedric Smith, he is now at home in Dallas with his family.

The Federal Government has been releasing some inmates early to address concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Nagin was originally scheduled to be released in March of 2023.

