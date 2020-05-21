Former Olympian thanks emergency workers for saving her life; after a domestic violence attack

Five 5-time U.S. volleyball Olympian, Danielle Scott made her way to the MedExpress Ambulance Service, in Alexandria to "thank" emergency workers for saving her life 18 months ago.

"You were too late to do anything for her (Stefanie Vallery)," Scott explained. "But by the grace of God and the timing of your arrival, you were able to help me. My life could have been very different."

Scott recalled the violent attack that happened on November 18 in Baton Rouge. The attack left Scott struggling for her life, and her sister, Stefanie Vallery deceased.

"I was caught in the crossfire of a domestic violence attack where my sister was murdered," Scott said. "I was stabbed 5 times in the leg, hands, and I passed out momentarily."

Scott's sister's husband, Michael Vallery would be charged with one count of second-degree murder for the attack, along with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

"That's how I get through," Scott said. "Not thinking about the bad things, [but] I think there is always something good that can come out of every situation. If you keep the hope, you can find those things."

"She knows our community," Nathaniel Majors, an emergency dispatcher said. "To hear her express her personal story and how EMS saved her, it means a lot. It gives you a reason to keep going back to work every day. Keep your motivation up, attack every call like it's your first one, excited! It makes you feel like you're doing something good."

An uplifting message that EMS workers say is needed as the world continues to push through the pandemic.

