Former US Rep. Allen West out of hospital after Texas crash

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida has been released from a Texas hospital after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash.

A post on his Facebook page said he was released Monday.

West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013.

