Former VA nurse pleads guilty to stealing controlled drugs from VA Urgent Care Clinic in Pineville

A registered nurse formerly employed with the VA Medical Center in Pineville has pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulently obtaining Hydromorphone, a powerful opioid designed to relieve pain, but can also be abused and sold on the black market.

While working at the VA Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic, the Department of Justice says Jolie King, 40, of Alexandria, used her position to access the clinic’s narcotics supply cabinet and retrieve vials of controlled substance medications that were intended for the treatment of patients. As a part of the plea agreement reached, King admitted that she used the drugs for her own personal use.

The DOJ says King also admitted that she would log into the narcotics supply cabinet, randomly select a patient’s name, and then withdraw the drugs without a physician’s orders. In one instance, in an attempt to avoid detection, she refilled two vials with saline solution and placed them back in the supply cabinet.

From September 2017 to October 2018, the DOJ says she fraudulently acquired approximately 31 vials of Hydromorphone and two vials of Morphine.

A sentencing date has not been set. King faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 DOJ. All rights reserved.

