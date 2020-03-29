Fort Polk & JRTC graduation ceremony

Over the weekend more than 140 soldiers graduated from a special training program at Fort Polk.

The graduates earned the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) and the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB). The training lasted for nearly one month, and it wrapped up earlier during the week with a 12-mile foot march.

"This is the first time we at JRTC and Fort Polk have executed the ESB," Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank said. "I'm glad the army has gone through this experiment. I don't think it should be an experiment any longer."

