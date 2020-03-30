Fort Polk acknowledges positive COVID-19 cases in the "TRICARE beneficiary population"

On Monday afternoon, the Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank held his fifth Facebook Live Town Hall.

The BG Frank and his staff addressed the big question many residents in Vernon Parish may want to know, "Are there any positive COVID-19 cases near the military insulation?"

"I will tell you that we do in our TRICARE beneficiary population have positive COVID-19 patients," Colonel Jody Dugai, the BJACH commander said. "They are being treated and cared for appropriately, and [we are] giving [them] the correct information about what they can and can not do. What we don't want to do is violated anybody's health information, but I can tell you it is here in the community."

The Department of Defense will not allow Fort Polk to specify the exact number of positive COVID-19 cases, as they say, that information is critical to the nation's security.

