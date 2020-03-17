Fort Polk and JRTC set to continue regular rotation schedule

On Monday morning, Fort Polk and JRTC's Commanding General, Patrick D. Frank, announced the post will continue its normal rotation schedule.

Soldiers will be coming into Fort Polk from 13 different states for the upcoming rotation.

Soldiers scheduled to be a part of the rotation will be required to take a health test before and after their arrival.

"JRTC and Fort Polk are prepared to execute rotation 206 with 2-10 Mountain," Brigadier General, Frank said. "The Department of Defense’s priority is to protect our people and maintain mission readiness and support the whole government."

The rotation will begin in the fall.

