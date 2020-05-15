Fort Polk beginning phase one of reopening

Louisiana begins phase one of reopening the state, and Fort Polk is also following suit.

In a press conference, Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the Commanding General of Fort Polk and JRTC said the military installation will switch from "mission essential personnel" to "mission required personnel," meaning more soldiers will be allowed to come back to work at the military post starting Tuesday.

This comes right before the military post starts their training rotation with the 4th SFAB unit out of Colorado and Texas. The rotation will take place in June.

"A lot to take in as we look to transition from the state perspective into phase one," BG Frank said. "We'll continue to watch the state, as well as get guidance from our higher headquarters across the army on our eventual transition into phase two."

The 50-mile travel restriction from the military post remains in effect until at least the beginning of June.

