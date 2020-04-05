Fort Polk exempt from the Texas travel order

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott put a strict executive travel order into place.

The travel order says anyone coming into the state of Texas from Louisiana will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

However, this does not apply to everyone. Military personnel at Fort Polk can travel across state lines without having to quarantine. This came after the Commanding General signed a one-page memo.

"Many of the individuals that we have from JRTC and Fort Polk are soldiers or family members that are working through BJACH and have a medical appointment in the state of Texas," Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank said. "So, what we have done on the insulation in coordination with the Texas authorities and Louisiana authorities is, we have developed a one-page memo that describes the medical requirements of that soldier or family member. I have signed that memo... This memo is then provided to those Texas authorities that are our soldiers or family member may meet at the state line."

The general says Fort Polk and JRTC will continue to keep a close eye on the travel order exemption making sure things go as planned.

