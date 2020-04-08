Fort Polk helping with blood donations

Blood donations are an essential need for the community. According to blood centers, they are way behind.

Lifeshare partnered with Fort Polk for a blood drive, hoping to get their numbers back up. | Source: KALB

Wednesday, LifeShare Blood Center in Alexandria told News Channel Five they had to cancel 300 blood drives, and they are 6,000 units behind.

LifeShare partnered with Fort Polk for Wednesday's blood drive, hoping they can get those numbers back up.

"The people in the hospital don’t get to take a quarantine break from their diseases and the things that they need to still get blood," Jessica Sears, LifeShare's regional director said. "So, we try to push the community [to give blood]."

"During these times, it is very difficult for people to figure out ways to give safely," Col. Jody Dugai, the Command of the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital (BJACH). "You can see behind me where [safe social distancing] is occurring."

"[Blood is] an essential service just like the grocery store," Sears said. "Get out here and donate blood to keep our community healthy."

LifeShare's hoped to receive 50 units of blood at Wednesday's drive.

