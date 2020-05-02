Fort Polk planning an upcoming rotation with the Chief of Staff of the Army

Soldiers from across the country are coming to Fort Polk for one last rotation before heading to the Middle East.

Wednesday, April 29, the military post received a visit from General (Gen.) James McConville, the Chief of Staff of the Army. Gen. McConville examined the environment soldiers will prepare in before deploying to Afghanistan.

The 4th SFAB unit with soldiers from Colorado and Texas are amongst the first troops to jump back into the box since the start of the pandemic.

"During my visit to Fort Polk yesterday [Wednesday], I was able to go over the measures that have been put in place," Gen. McConville said. "We need to make sure we have the right measures in place first. We're not waiting for COVID-19 to go away. We're putting the right procedures in place, so we can protect the force while we train, and operate under the COVID-19 environment."

Brigadier General, Patrick D. Frank, the Commanding General of Fort Polk said the insulation will do a welfare check on soldiers to make sure they are in good health when they arrive.

