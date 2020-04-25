Fort Polk soldiers planning to attend West Point Academy for training

Approximately 1,000 soldiers could be headed to West Point for a special task-force training that will turn the attending troops into lieutenants within the next four years.

However, some people believe sending the soldiers to a military academy in New York is a bad idea, due to the state's number of COVID-19 cases. Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank addressed the concerns Friday in a Facebook live press conference.

"West Point Academy, very much like Fort Polk is doing an exceptional job of ensuring that protective bubble," BG Frank explained. "As we continue the planning for that training mission, we will ensure that soldiers that would depart from JRTC and Fort Polk en route to Academy at West Point would be safe."

Currently, the army is still planning the training. BG Frank says more updates will come down as the training gets closer.

