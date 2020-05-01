Four accused of vehicle theft in Tioga

Four suspects have been arrested in reference to a vehicle that was stolen in Tioga, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO responded to the theft complaint on Hagan Drive. After receiving information related to the vehicle’s location, RPSO says they located it behind a business on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria undamaged, but several items originally in it were stolen.

During their investigation, RPSO says Alvin Pickett, 37, of Alexandria, Clint Norris Ducote, 22, of Pineville, Vance Paul Manuel Jr., 45, of Alexandria, and Jolena Kay Dubea Cunningham, 43, of Pineville were developed as suspects.

RPSO says they found Pickett near his home and was taken into custody without incident. He was then booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for illegal possession of stolen things. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Warrants were granted for Ducote’s, Manuel’s, and Cunningham’s arrest in reference to simple burglary, theft $5,000 - $25,000, unauthorized use of a moveable, and felony criminal conspiracy. RPSO says they eventually located all three on North Bolton Avenue. They were taken into custody and booked into the parish detention center.

Ducote, Manuel, and Cunningham remain at the detention center in lieu of each posting their individual bonds set at $20,000.

Copyright 2020 RPSO and KALB. All rights reserved.