Fourth inmate dies from COVID-19 at Oakdale federal prison

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, another inmate has died from COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, making this the fourth reported death from the facility.

On March 26, inmate Wallace Holley, Jr. went into respiratory failure at FCI. He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Holley tested positive or COVID-19 at the hospital. The same day, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator.

On April 2, Holley, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Holley was a 56 year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of Mississippi to a 336-month sentence for armed bank robbery, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, car-jacking, and bank robbery. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since October 22, 2019.

FCI Oakdale I is a Low security facility that currently houses 971 male offenders.

