Free lunch program suspended for Vernon Parish and several other school districts

Vernon Parish and several other school districts will be suspending their free lunch program.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut school districts down throughout the state leaving many kids without a place to eat lunch. School districts immediately noticed the problem and began to offer the service. However, as of right now, the school districts say they are looking for other resources to keep the program going.

Employees with the Vernon Parish School District say an update about the program could come as early as Monday.

The following statement comes from Vernon Parish School Board Superintendent James Williams:

"We have continued to work out several issues for the feeding program. It has been operating very efficiently and has been very helpful to several people. I commend the food service workers, the food service staff at the central office, the Principals, and the parents for their outstanding cooperation and patience in this endeavor. Unfortunately, there are some factors we cannot control. The lack of commodities, food, supplies, and the limited access for deliveries has extinguished our resources. We are very concerned about the safety and well-being of our employees with the spread of the virus continuing at this rate. Therefore, we will have to suspend our feeding program after Thursday, March 26. Thursday, March 26 will be will be our last day to feed. We are exploring other possible options. We have applied to the Federal Government through Baylor University for a feeding program for students. Information will be given to the media with further instructions. We will also keep you updated on the VPSB website."

