Free meals for students in Vernon Parish

More free meals could be on the way for students in Vernon Parish. For parents looking to get those free meals, visit the Vernon Parish School Board's (VPSB) website and sign up.

Officials with the school board urge parents to hurry up and fill out information online, as the application will only be open three days (Wednesday through Friday).

"We'll verify those students' names and addresses early next week," said Joey Whiddon, VPSB's Director of Federal Programs. "Then [we'll] forward the information back to Baylor University, and shortly after that breakfast and lunches will start to be mailed out to these students within our parish."

According to Whiddon, the meals could get handed out as early as next week.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.