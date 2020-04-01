Free movies to watch right now

Posted:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU / CNN) - Need something to watch on TV while you're staying home and staying safe?

Source: MGN

There are several great movies to watch for free on the streaming service Tubi.

Examples include: Adventures of TinTin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Passion of the Christ, Blood Diamond, Shrek Forever After, The Boondock Saints and more.

Tubi is a free, ad-supported service, with advertisements shown during unskippable commercial breaks during programming.

Visit the site here.

Copyright 2020 KATU and CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus