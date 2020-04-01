Free movies to watch right now

Need something to watch on TV while you're staying home and staying safe?

Source: MGN

There are several great movies to watch for free on the streaming service Tubi.

Examples include: Adventures of TinTin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Passion of the Christ, Blood Diamond, Shrek Forever After, The Boondock Saints and more.

Tubi is a free, ad-supported service, with advertisements shown during unskippable commercial breaks during programming.

Visit the site here.

Copyright 2020 KATU and CNN. All rights reserved.