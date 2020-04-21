Frontline staff work behind the scenes to care for patients

While we often hear about the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of COVID-19, there are other groups of essential workers behind the scenes facing the virus head-on and up-close day in and day out.

Source: KALB

“We try to keep their room clean and try to meet the needs that the doctors and nurses cannot,” said Brenda Qiuinney who works in environmental services, or housekeeping, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

For example, there are employees providing food, and they are not only working hard to ensure that the facility stays in top shape, but making sure patients have everything they need to make their stay as comfortable as possible.

“For instance, talking to them and just letting them know that it’s going to be okay,” Quinney said. “If we can get them water or ice or anything like that...anything to make them feel safe."

They follow the same safety protocol and risk their health just as the medical professionals dealing directly with patients.

“Going into the room every day and making sure that I have my proper PPE. When I get home my fiancé: ‘Take your shoes off!' Even my grandkids, my oldest daughter: ‘Mamma, be safe out there.’"

Every staff member deserves gratitude and praise for the vital role they play in keeping patients happy and healthy.

“I wouldn’t want to work nowhere else but Rapides,” Quinney added. “And I love my job.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.