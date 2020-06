Funeral details have been released for Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Edward Chelette, who passed away on June 6 at the age of 68.

According to Kramer Funeral Home, there will be a graveside service at the Colfax Cemetery on Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

Deputy Chelette's full obituary can be found here.

