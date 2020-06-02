Funeral information released for Ben and Blake Cooper

Funeral service information has been released for Ben and Blake Cooper, two prominent members of the Alexandria community who died following a plane crash near the Pineville Municipal Airport at Lake Buhlow on Sunday, May 31.

According to Kramer Funeral Home, private family services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Friday, June 5.

A public drive-thru visitation will begin at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Those attending should enter the Calvary Campus from Mohon Street. A staff member will direct the flow of traffic. You are asked to remain in your vehicle during the drive-thru.

According to Pineville officials, Ben and Blake Cooper died after the small plane being flown by Ben crashed shortly after takeoff around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday. Confirmation of the men’s identities was made Sunday evening.

Officials also said Blake Cooper’s son was thrown from the wreckage, underwent surgery and is expected to live.

Ben Cooper was the owner and administrator of Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Alexandria, while Blake Cooper was the Executive Director of the Central Louisiana Regional Port. Both men lived in Alexandria and were graduates of Tioga High School.

