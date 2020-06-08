Funeral information released for Charles Draughn

Funeral details have been released for Charles Draughn, a beloved member of the Vernon Parish community. He passed away on June 6 at the age of 60.

According to Labby Memorial Funeral Homes, services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at 2 p.m. at Anacoco First Baptist Church.

His burial will be at Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the church.

Draughn was best known for being the manager at Market Basket in Leesville.

