Funeral service set for Dr. Frank Alford Fitzgerald in Cheneyville

Funeral information has been released for Dr. Frank Alford Fitzgerald, who died on May 25 at his home at the age of 80.

According to Kramer Funeral Home, a graveside service will be held on May 30 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Cheneyville.

Dr. Fitzgerald established the Fitzgerald Animal Hospital in 1968 and later the Kees Park Animal Clinic. He was instrumental in helping develop the Animal Medical Clinic.

Dr. Fitzgerald served on a number of professional and community boards including the Central Louisiana Veterinary Association and the La Veterinary Medical Association, for each of which he served as president.

