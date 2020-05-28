GOP pushes $300M in virus aid for Louisiana business grants

Republican lawmakers are moving ahead with plans to carve out $300 million in federal coronavirus aid to create a small business assistance program.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards had intended to use an $811 million slice of aid from Congress to reimburse local government agencies for their coronavirus expenses.

The House voted 73-25 Thursday for legislation that would divvy up that money differently.

The legislative plan would steer $511 million to municipal government agency expenses and spend $300 million on grants to small businesses damaged by the virus.

The proposal heads to the Senate for review.

