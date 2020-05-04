GPSO: Creola Chief of Police arrested, accused of sexual battery

The Creola Police Department’s Chief of Police has been arrested by the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office.

GPSO says Donald Crooks, 68, of Pollock was being investigated after they had received several complaints concerning him about ten days ago. He was taken into custody around noon on Monday, May 4.

GPSO's arrest report states that Crooks is being charged with 13 counts of injuring public records, 16 counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, three counts of felony sexual battery, and malfeasance in office.

He is being held at the Grant Parish Jail on a $100,000 bond.

