UPDATE: Trystan Hawkins has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

Trystan Hawkins, 15, was last seen on Hwy. 500, west of Georgetown, wearing a red shirt and jeans.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call 627-3261.

