Geico giving credit to policyholders who renew between April 8 and Oct. 7

The Geico insurance company says it’s giving auto and motorcycle policyholders a credit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers whose policy comes up for renewal between April 8 and Oct. 7 will be credited.

The credit will also apply to any new policies purchased during this period. The company says the credit is part of its ongoing efforts to assist policyholders during the pandemic.

Customers can expect credits to average about $150 per auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy.

Geico estimates the benefit to its 18 million auto and one million motorcycle policyholders to be about $2.5 billion.

Current policyholders can expect to see the credit when your policy renews. The company says you do not need to take any action to receive this credit.

