Giving out free face masks in Rapides Parish

If you live in Rapides Parish, you'll soon be able to get a free face mask starting on Tuesday.

The parish is supplying fire departments with roughly 3,000 masks, each to give out to residents in a drive-thru type style.

It's important to note that these masks were donated by Hanes and there's only enough right now for about 40 percent of the parish. So, the masks will be prioritized for the head-of-household, meaning the person who does things like grocery shopping, the elderly and at-risk.

"The residents can drive through and pick one up. They do not need to get out of their vehicle. These are individually wrapped. They'll be someone there to hand them one for each individual head of household. It's going to be the one that is going to be out in the public," said Sonya Wiley-Gremillion, the Executive Director of the Rapides Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS AND TIMES:

Alpine Fire Dept. (FD 3)

Tioga High School

8-12

Ball Fire Dept

Ball Town Hall

8-12

Boyce Fire Dept

Boyce Town Hall

8-12

Cheneyville Fire Dept

Chenevert Clinic

Corner of US 71/Klock St.

8-12

Cotile Fire Dept. (FD8)

Station 1

55 Parker Rd

8-12

Deville Fire Dept. (FD6)

Buckeye Elementary School

8-12

Echo Poland Fire Dept (FD 9)

Station 1 on Hwy 1

8-12

Forest Hill Fire Dept

Forest Hill Town Hall

8-3:30

Flatwoods Fire Dept (FD 14)

Station 1

2051 Hwy 8

8-12

Glenmora Fire Dept

1000 7th Ave.

8-12

Holiday Village Fire (FD 4)

5400 Hwy 28 East

8-12

Lecompte Fire Dept

2501 Hwy 71

8-12

Oak Hill Fire Dept (FD 5)

Oak Hill High School

8-12

Pineville Fire Dept

Station 1 College Dr.

8-12

Ruby Kolin Fire Dept (FD 7)

Station 2 – Palmer Chapel Rd

8-12

Taylor Hill Fire Dept (FD 15)

571 Old Hwy 1

8-10 & 5-7

Spring Creek Fire Dept (FD 11)

Station 1

8-12

Woodworth Fire Dept.

Caroline Dorman School

8-12

Rapides Parish Fire Dist 2

Station 2 – England Dr.

Station 4 – Bayou Rapides

Station 5 – Kincaid Lake

9-12

City of Alexandria

Huddle Elementary

Martin Park Elementary

W.O. Hall Elementary

Bolton High School

Nachman Elementary

9-12

City of Alexandria Masks

Alexandria will distribute free masks while supplies last between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday, April 28, at various school sites throughout town. These masks are for Alexandria residents, and there is a limit of one five-pack of masks per car.

The masks, which are washable and reusable, will be distributed at Huddle Elementary, Martin Park Elementary, W.O. Hall Elementary, Bolton High School and Nachman Elementary.

Masks will be provided via drive-thru service and residents should not exit their vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KALB and COA. All rights reserved.