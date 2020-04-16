Glenmora man arrested for 100 counts of rape of victim under age of 13

A Glenmora man has been arrested on rape charges involving a victim under the age of 13.

RPSO responded to a report on April 12 of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles that had occurred in the Glenmora area over an extended period of time.

Roy James Smith, 43, was identified as the suspect.

Through their investigation, including interviews of the victim(s) and witnesses at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations. Warrants were granted for Smith’s arrest in reference to 100 counts of first-degree rape; victim under the age of 13 and 100 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile; victim under the age of 13.

On April 15, detectives and deputies, which included members of our S.W.A.T. Team and the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, located Smith in a wooded area off of Melder Road in Glenmora.

Smith was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants. Smith is currently being detained at the detention center as a bond has yet to be set in reference to the charges.

