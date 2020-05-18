Glo Med Spa reopening with restrictions, one client allowed in med spa at a time

Phase one set forth by Governor John Bel Edwards began on Friday.

Source: KALB

One local med spa is learning to adjust to a new normal with extra guidelines and precautions set in place.

What was once an empty parking lot is now full at Glo Med Spa in Alexandria.

The med spa side of the building reopened Friday for the first time in several weeks.

“I would never think that we world would shut down over a virus," said Licensed Injectable Nurse Teri Gauthier.

Gauthier said they're limited on the services they can offer due to the state's current restrictions.

“We're not able to do any of our aesthetics or facials, waxes, lashes," said Gauthier. "The only thing we’re able to do right now is injectables, Botox and hormone replacement."

However, the medical practice on the other side of the building, specializing in chemo infusion treatments, has remained open during the entirety of the pandemic.

“That is something that could not be missed. Those people are immune-compromised," said Gauthier.

When the med spa-side shut down, many employees wondered what would happen to their jobs. However, every single person has been able to remain employed.

“My part-time workers just chose to stay home, which was great, but he actually just shifted the rest of us to the medical side in the infusion room," said Gauthier.

Now that the doors are back open on the med spa side, staff members are taking extra precautions.

“We do have face shields we have to wear, masks because we are very up close in people’s face," said Gauthier.

Only a limited amount of people are allowed to be in the waiting room at any given time and everyone is told to bring their own mask.

“We can only do one appointment at a time. They’re not allowed to bring any minor children. We really ask that they don’t bring anybody with them," said Gauthier.

As different as things look right now, Gauthier says she's just excited to see her clients again, and looks forward to putting this pandemic behind us.

“I’m excited to see everybody and kind of get back to somewhat normal.”

If you're interested in making an appointment, you can call them at 318-451-2959.

The spa is hoping to be fully operational by June 16.

