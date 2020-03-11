Dow tumbles into bear market as coronavirus fears intensify

A wild start to the month on U.S. markets is becoming the new normal due to uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak which is now being classified as a pandemic.

The world of stocks and bonds has been topsy-turvy amid a coronavirus outbreak. (Source: NYSE/CNN/file)

Swings of 1,000 points or more on the Dow is occurring almost daily.

In the first three days of this week, the Dow has fallen 2,000, risen 1,700, and plunged again Wednesday, with the Dow falling more than 1,400 points.

Because of the economic effect on the global economy, crude is seeing its biggest price decline since the economic crisis.

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street, shaving 5.9% off the Dow Jones Industrial Average and bringing the index into a bear market.

The more widely followed S&P 500 is within one percentage point of its own bear market, which would mark the end of one of Wall Street’s greatest eras.

Investors are waiting for a more aggressive response from the U.S. government to economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The losses accelerated after health authorities declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Vicious swings like Wednesday’s are becoming routine as investors rush to sell amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy.

The stakes keep rising, as global authorities declared the coronavrius crisis a pandemic.

