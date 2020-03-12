Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens

NNEW YORK (AP) - The deepening coronavirus crisis is sending stocks into another alarming slide, extending a sell-off that has wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Trader Michael Gallucci touches his face asworks at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Dow Jones Industrial was off nearly 1,600 points, or 6.7%, early Thursday afternoon.

The fall comes amid a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.

Stocks had cut their losses dramatically earlier in the day after the Federal Reserve said it would step in to the bond market to address “highly unusual disruptions” in trading of Treasury securities.

