Good news for Louisiana drivers: Insurance companies offering rebates, credits

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has good news for Louisiana drivers during these unprecedented times. With fewer people on the road, auto insurance companies are helping drivers save money. It's no surprise there are fewer vehicles on the road across the country thanks to COVID-19 "stay at home" orders.

Source: KALB

Here in Louisiana, this means good news for drivers with auto insurance.

“It means cheaper coverage, it means guaranteed coverage," said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. "It means that the market is responding to the situation at hand and it means protections in this era of health crisis.”

Insurance companies are offering rebates, credits and even refunds simply because fewer people are out and about.

“With those stay at home orders came less miles driven, with less miles driven came less accidents, with less accidents came less claims and lawsuits," said Donelon.

Donelon tells us these refunds vary from one company to another, typically in the range of 15 percent for the next two months. This means around $180 million in premium reductions for drivers right here in Louisiana.

“They (auto insurance companies) still might have a better year than they anticipated but in the interim for now they have taken to dealing rebates and reductions and premium costs to their policyholders," said Donelon.

Just last week, Donelon got additional good news on a ruling made by the Division of Administrative Law.

“They upheld emergency orders, the emergency rules that I had put in place at the beginning of this pandemic crisis and are there for a duration of 60 days relative to all forms of insurance, including a forbearance or moratorium on the cancellation or non-renewal of all forms of insurance policies statewide," said Donelon.

This means no policy can be canceled by an insurer for 60 days, even for non-payment.

State Farm, for example, is also helping drivers by lowering their auto insurance premiums by an additional 2.5 percent.

“That two and a half percent added to the amounts they lowered last year and in August of the year before now makes a total of 13.3 percent rate reduction for auto insurers in Louisiana," said Donelon.

The company also announced a 3.5 percent rate decrease of its home-owner policies.

Other large insurance companies like Farm Bureau, Progressive and Go Auto have lowered their auto rates as well.

