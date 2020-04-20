Good People Kitchen continues support 'frontline warriors' in Cenla

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about a program being put together aiming to feed those working on the frontlines during this coronavirus crisis.

Source: Good People Kitchen

Beginning on Easter Sunday, Good People Kitchen of Alexandria started delivering meals to frontline warriors: police, grocery store workers and many others.

Since then, they’ve made four additional deliveries, with more to come.

The program, which includes healthy meals made with fresh, local ingredients, is made possible by donations.

Kate Dickey, the owner of the establishment, says those meals have been greatly appreciated.

“The great thing about the people who are receiving it is they’ve all been surprised. The element of surprise really adds to their enthusiasm. They’re really excited and happy that someone thought of them,” Dickey said.

If you’re interested in donating to help keep their mission going, you can do so by linking to their GoFundMe page.

