Gov. Edwards’ COVID-19 Response Fund issues first grant to program feeding kids during pandemic

Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 Response Fund has issued its first grant to a non-profit group that will feed thousands of kids in south Louisiana during the summer.

The fund issued a $100,000 grant to the Three O’Clock Project, which recently expanded its meal distribution services after many public schools closed their cafeterias.

“Feeding our state’s children is one of the many challenges we have faced during this COVID-19 pandemic. Daily nutrition is essential to fighting child hunger, and this grant will ensure that Louisiana’s children will still receive meals during this challenging time in our state,” Gov. Edwards said. “We are grateful to have partners like the Three O’Clock Project who are working every day to get meals to the children who need it most.”

The non-profit group, which is based out of Baton Rouge, prepares after-school meals for kids in need. To handle the increased demand for food, the Three O’Clock Project hired an additional 350 workers and is now distributing meals from a central location at Celtic Studios.

“We always go back to our mission of providing healthy meals to all children,” said Emily Chatelain, executive director. “With the governor’s funds, we can increase our reach across the parishes to serve 30,000 plus kids a day.”

The Three O’Clock Project is currently serving free meals to kids under 18 in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and St. Landry parishes, as well as others across the state.

More than 60 restaurants are helping to prepared the meals, which are in compliance with federal government guidelines.

In Baton Rouge specifically, the Three O’Clock Project is delivering meals to kids as well as offering to-go meals at its sites in a partnership with BREC parks.

The Three O’Clock Project has pledged to provide meals to kids throughout the summer, operating under the expectation that kids should return to school for breakfast and lunch in the fall.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, and the Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Foundation each contributed $400,000 to seed the $1.2 million fund, fulfilling a request by Gov. Edwards. He expected the initial need to be feeding people during the pandemic.

